London Pound Cake 75 | HHC 2g Infused Hemp Blunt

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Set your session off with Cookies Delta 8 Blunts. Our fully psychoactive Delta 8 Blunts are inspired by your favorite Cookies flavors and packed with Delta 8-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower. Rolled in a premium hemp wrap and finished with a glass filter tip for an even burning, smooth smoke, heavy hits, and a long-lasting euphoric experience. London Pound Cake 75 Delta 8 Blunts feature a sweet, fruity, and gassy aroma paired with soothing minty menthol and musky OG flavor. London Pound Cake 75’s sativa-hybrid effects make this blunt ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill mid-day sesh. Sativa Hybrid 200mg+ Delta 8 per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 8), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 12.83% (128.30mg/g) Delta 8: 9.57% (95.7mg/g) Total Cannabinoids: 25.02% (250.2mg/g) View COA Information: here

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
