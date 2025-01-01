Magic Sod Sleep Gummies are expertly crafted to promote deep relaxation and restful sleep, combining a powerful blend of cannabinoids and melatonin for optimal nighttime support. Each gummy contains 40mg of CBD, 5mg of CBG, 5mg of CBN, and melatonin, working together to help ease stress, calm the mind, and improve sleep quality.



Infused with a delicious Strawberry flavor, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity taste, making your bedtime routine both enjoyable and effective. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 750mg, ensuring a potent and long-lasting supply for consistent sleep support.



CBD is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, while CBG enhances relaxation and CBN helps induce deeper sleep. The added melatonin supports the body’s natural sleep cycle, making these gummies an excellent choice for those struggling with insomnia, restless nights, or general sleep disturbances.



Designed for easy consumption and precise dosing, Magic Sod Sleep Gummies provide a convenient and effective way to unwind after a long day. Made with high-quality ingredients and carefully tested for consistency and potency, these gummies are a natural and reliable sleep aid for anyone seeking better rest and rejuvenation.

