Delta 8, THCb, THCp, HHC, CBN, CBG

1ml live resin disposable vape

Sativa

Discover a sanctuary of peace with our Introvert NYC blend in Gas Mask. This

live resin disposable vape caters to the needs of the introverted soul seeking

moments of solace and calm. With a boost that live resin provides, the citrusy

fuel flavors with notes of sour cherry help to offer a blissful escape into the

depths of relaxation and serenity. Whether you seek relaxation after a hectic

day, need help relaxing during social gatherings, or just want a quiet moment to

reflect, this delta 8 live resin blend can help you experience the art of

introspection. Order now and let the journey to inner peace begin.



Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

Federally Legal

Lab Tested

PhD Pharmacist Formulated

Secure payments

Discreet Shipping

read more