Dive into the unexpected with Mystery Graveyard Gummies. Each jar contains 15,000mg of Delta-8 THC, HHC, Delta-9 THC, and THC-P, delivering a powerful and unpredictable taste adventure.
500mg per gummy 30 gummies per jar 15,000mg total per jar Delta-8 THC Live Resin Delta-9 THC-P Take a trip into the unknown with our Mystery Graveyard Gummies. Each gummy offers a surprise flavor that delights your senses with every bite. Infused with a potent blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin (250mg), HHC (235mg), Delta-9 THC (12mg), and THC-P (3mg), these gummies deliver a powerful experience. With 15,000mg of cannabinoids per jar, they are crafted for those seeking to lighten the body and free the spirit. Start with one piece to gauge your comfort level before enjoying more.
