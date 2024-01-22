PORTABLE DIGITAL SCALE JWS-3508

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of PORTABLE DIGITAL SCALE JWS-3508

About this product

Capacity: 350g / 12.34oz
2 AAA Batteries Included
Platform Size: 2.5" x 3.0" inch
AUTO OFF: 180 Seconds No Activity
Product Description:

Product Description:

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
