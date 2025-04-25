About this product
hop in Zaleaf DIsposable Vape Pressure, Strawberry Marshmallow offers a delightful fusion of ripe strawberry and creamy coconut flavors, imparting focused, joyful, and uplifting effects. It provides a flavorful option for maintaining clarity and positivity, perfect for enjoying moments of productivity and happiness.
PROFILE: Ripe Strawberry, Sweet Coconut Cream
EFFECTS: Focused, Happy, Uplifting
Description: Blending cutting edge disposable hardware with live resin THC-A infused oil. Our sleek box-style device offers a large 6g oil capacity in a convenient disposable. Featuring voltage control and a built-in LED display for battery life and liquid levels to prevent interruptions. A device this fire requires the best-sourced THC-A derived extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
LED DISPLAYIntegrated LED display provides instant feedback on battery life and liquid levels at a glance.
6g OF LIVE RESIN THC-A INFUSED OIL 6g of the best-sourced live resin THC-A extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
VOLTAGE CONTROL & USB-C CHARGING Voltage control to dial in your flavor paired with rapid USB-C recharging to keep you enjoying your device on the move.
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
