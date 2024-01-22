About this product
About this strain
Orange Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange with Mimosa. This strain produces heady and hazy effects that leave the consumer in a state of bliss. Like the name suggests, Orange Cake features a tart and tangy citrus-based flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and pain. This strain was originally bred by NameSeeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
