SILICONE AND GLASS "GRIP ME" BONG [13.5" / 34.5CM]

by Zaleaf
About this product

Constructed from high grade silicone, these Classic Grip Me Silicone Bongs are highly durable and extremely easy to maintain.

They come with a glass bowl and downstem and have a compartment at the top for ice.

They come in 5 cool colour combos (and no two are the exact same pattern)

TYPE Straight
HEIGHT 13.5" / 34.5cm
BASE DIAMETER 110mm
BOWL CONE SIZE 14mm
DETATCHABLE DOWNSTEM Yes
ICE CATCHER Plastic Grid

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
