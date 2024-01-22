About this product
Berry Cream Puff effects are mostly energizing.
Berry Cream Puff is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cake Crasher and an unknown strain. Berry Cream Puff is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Pure Sunfarms, Berry Cream Puff features flavors like berry, diesel, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Berry Cream Puff typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Cream Puff, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.