TORCH NITRO BLEND THC-A BOOSTED DISPOSABLE 3.5G UNICORN MILK – INDICA

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Shop the Torch Nitro Blend THC-A Boosted Disposable, offering 3.5 grams of THC-P and HHC-P distillate with THC-A to increase the efficacy and potency.

Torch Nitro Blend THC-A Boosted Disposable 3.5G Features: • Capacity: 3.5G (3500mg) • Battery Capacity: Integrated Rechargeable • Cannabinoid: THC-P, HHC-P, and THC-A • Concentrate: Live Resin, Terpenes • Heating Element: Ceramic Coil • Firing: Draw-Activated • LED Battery Life Indicator Light • Chassis Construction: Polycarbonate • < 0.3% Delta-9 THC • No Fillers • 3rd Party Lab Tested • Charging: Type-C Port

Available Options: • Animal Face (Sativa) • Blackberry Sherbet (Indica) • Gorilla Pancakes (Sativa) • LA Kush Cake (Hybrid) • Modified Grapes (Indica) • Oreoz (Hybrid) • Pop Rocks (Sativa) • Purple Boost (Sativa) • Strawberry Gelato (Indica) • Unicorn Milk (Indica)

About this strain

Unicorn Milk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbert and Gelato. This strain combines the sweet and creamy flavors of its parents with a potent sedative body high that will leave you comfortable in your space for hours. Unicorn Milk has a heavy smell that can be detected from down the block, with notes of citrus, berry, and mint. Unicorn Milk is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Unicorn Milk effects include happy, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Unicorn Milk when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Unicorn Milk features flavors like citrus, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting aroma. The average price of Unicorn Milk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a sweet and creamy flavor and a relaxing and euphoric high, Unicorn Milk may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
