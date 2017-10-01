Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A 6G Disposable Vape Purple Punch Indica

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.

Profile: Sweet berry notes of freshly picked cherries deliver a juicy and satisfying sweetness. This is complemented by subtle woody undertones, adding depth and a hint of earthiness.

Type: Sativa

Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN

Perfect for boosting productivity and tackling your next creative project.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
