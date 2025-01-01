About this product
Urb's Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC gummies are extra potent for cannabis enthusiasts. Combined with freshly frozen live resin, these gummies create a balanced body and head effect. Intended only for users with high tolerance. Pick from twelve mouth watering connoisseur flavors; Lavish Fresa, Spiked Kiwi, Apple Berri, Tropical Breeze, Berry Burst, Blue Watermelon, Knockout Punch, Voodoo Sunrise, Ruby Grapefruit, Island Peach, Passionfruit Margarita, and Waterberry.
These gummies are made with the highest quality organic ingredients, natural flavors, and are Vegan, Gluten free and Non-GMO.
- 35 count, 90mg Delta 8 THC and 10mg Delta 9 THC each. 3,500mg per jar.
- Comes in a custom Urb child proof jar.
¼ of a gummy per serving (25mg), 140 servings per container.
IF THE FLAVOR REQUESTED ISNT AVAILABLE WE WILL SHIP THE CLOSEST AVAILABLE FLAVOR OR PRODUCT
These gummies are made with the highest quality organic ingredients, natural flavors, and are Vegan, Gluten free and Non-GMO.
- 35 count, 90mg Delta 8 THC and 10mg Delta 9 THC each. 3,500mg per jar.
- Comes in a custom Urb child proof jar.
¼ of a gummy per serving (25mg), 140 servings per container.
IF THE FLAVOR REQUESTED ISNT AVAILABLE WE WILL SHIP THE CLOSEST AVAILABLE FLAVOR OR PRODUCT
urb Delta D8/D9 THC Gummies - 3500mg Blue Watermelon
ZaleafGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Urb's Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC gummies are extra potent for cannabis enthusiasts. Combined with freshly frozen live resin, these gummies create a balanced body and head effect. Intended only for users with high tolerance. Pick from twelve mouth watering connoisseur flavors; Lavish Fresa, Spiked Kiwi, Apple Berri, Tropical Breeze, Berry Burst, Blue Watermelon, Knockout Punch, Voodoo Sunrise, Ruby Grapefruit, Island Peach, Passionfruit Margarita, and Waterberry.
These gummies are made with the highest quality organic ingredients, natural flavors, and are Vegan, Gluten free and Non-GMO.
- 35 count, 90mg Delta 8 THC and 10mg Delta 9 THC each. 3,500mg per jar.
- Comes in a custom Urb child proof jar.
¼ of a gummy per serving (25mg), 140 servings per container.
IF THE FLAVOR REQUESTED ISNT AVAILABLE WE WILL SHIP THE CLOSEST AVAILABLE FLAVOR OR PRODUCT
These gummies are made with the highest quality organic ingredients, natural flavors, and are Vegan, Gluten free and Non-GMO.
- 35 count, 90mg Delta 8 THC and 10mg Delta 9 THC each. 3,500mg per jar.
- Comes in a custom Urb child proof jar.
¼ of a gummy per serving (25mg), 140 servings per container.
IF THE FLAVOR REQUESTED ISNT AVAILABLE WE WILL SHIP THE CLOSEST AVAILABLE FLAVOR OR PRODUCT
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item