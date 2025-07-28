Savor the vibrant tangy sweetness of Watermelon Lemonade Graveyard Gummies. Infused with 15,000mg of Delta-8 Live Resin, HHC, Delta-9 THC, and THC-P per jar, these gummies are crafted for a potent experience that lightens the body and frees the spirit.



500mg per gummy

30 gummies per jar

15,000mg total per jar

Delta-8 THC Live Resin

Delta-9

THC-P

Experience the vibrant, tangy fusion of Watermelon Lemonade in our Graveyard Blend Gummies. Infused with the refreshing sweetness of watermelon and the invigorating zest of lemonade, these gummies deliver a truly delightful taste. Crafted with a potent blend of cannabinoids, including Delta-8 THC Live Resin (250mg),. Delta-9 THC (12mg), and THC-P (3mg), each gummy is designed to elevate your experience. With a total of 15,000mg per jar, these gummies are for those who seek a powerful and complete journey. Start with one piece to gauge your comfort level before enjoying more.

