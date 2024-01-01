Our Delta-8 infused gummies deliver a delicious flavor with each bite. They taste alike normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They usually take between 25-90 minutes to begin working. However, once the sensations set in, they often last up to six hours or more. Delta 8 THC infused Gummies Mixed Berry Product Description
Vegan Total D8 THC Content: 150mg D8 THC Content Per Gummy:30mg Gummies per Pack:5 Container: Resealable Mylar bags Ingredients: Sugar, Corn syrup, Fruit Pectin, Distilled Water, Delta8 THC distillate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate, Baking soda, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp THC Content:>0.3% Directions: 1-2 pieces. Do not exceed 6 pieces every 6 hours. Contains 150mg of D-8 per bag. 30mg of D-8 per gummy. DO NOT MIX WITH ALCOHOL OR ANY OTHER SUBSTANCE.
Mixed Berry is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, hungry, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mixed Berry, before let us know! Leave a review.
