Afghani stands on the pantheon of legendary landrace varieties that have given rise to many of the modern hybrids we know and love today. This particular cultivar stems from the Hindu Kush mountain range—jagged peaks that stretch from central and eastern Afghanistan all the way to Tajikistan. Growers in the region continue to use Afghani and other landraces to produce hash, as they have done for centuries. Meanwhile, backpackers and strain hunters brought Afghani seeds westward in the 1970s, and Zamnesia Seeds continues to curate them to this day.



Overall, Afghani possesses a THC content of 21% alongside earthy, spicy, and piney terpenes. This chemical profile exerts a soothing, physical, and stoning high best suited to evening use.



Owing to its mountainous origins, Afghani boasts hardy genetics that makes it compatible with most climates. Also, its quick flowering time makes Afghani a viable option for growers that experience short growing seasons. Outdoors, plants peak at 200m and produce 450–500g/plant ready to harvest in late September. Indoor plants grow to only 120cm and offer a return of 450–500g/m² after a flowering phase of 7–8 weeks.

