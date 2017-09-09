Afghani by Zamnesia Seeds

Afghani stands on the pantheon of legendary landrace varieties that have given rise to many of the modern hybrids we know and love today. This particular cultivar stems from the Hindu Kush mountain range—jagged peaks that stretch from central and eastern Afghanistan all the way to Tajikistan. Growers in the region continue to use Afghani and other landraces to produce hash, as they have done for centuries. Meanwhile, backpackers and strain hunters brought Afghani seeds westward in the 1970s, and Zamnesia Seeds continues to curate them to this day.

Overall, Afghani possesses a THC content of 21% alongside earthy, spicy, and piney terpenes. This chemical profile exerts a soothing, physical, and stoning high best suited to evening use.

Owing to its mountainous origins, Afghani boasts hardy genetics that makes it compatible with most climates. Also, its quick flowering time makes Afghani a viable option for growers that experience short growing seasons. Outdoors, plants peak at 200m and produce 450–500g/plant ready to harvest in late September. Indoor plants grow to only 120cm and offer a return of 450–500g/m² after a flowering phase of 7–8 weeks.

About this strain

Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomniapain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. 

About this brand

Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.