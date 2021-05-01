A hugely popular strain, AK-420 Automatic showcases a considerable amount of firepower in a plant that only reaches heights of 1m. This resilient strain can be cultivated in all kinds of settings and requires very little in the way of maintenance, aside from the occasional pruning and general upkeep. Perfect for newcomers and the experienced, AK-420 Automatic takes just 8–9 weeks to harvest from seed. Once ready to yield, growers will be treated to a return in the region of 450–500g/m² indoors and around 150–200g/plant outside—more than enough to fill a stash jar or two.



AK-420 Automatic boasts some amazingly sweet and citrus-like flavours and aromas alongside hints of pine and herbs. In terms of effects, users can look forward to a positive and energetic high that settles into pure relaxation. Perfect for sharing with friends or as part of an indulgent solo session.

