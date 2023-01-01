About this product
As the end product of combining Amnesia Haze and Skunk with some ruderalis genetics, Amnesia Skunk Automatic takes the finest parts of its heritage to deliver a fast, productive grow alongside rewarding flavorus and effects. Whether you're a newcomer or have some experience, you're in for a smooth ride with this strain. Reaching heights of 150cm, this strain is small enough to not take over your grow space, but large enough to deliver satisfying returns. Taking 11–12 weeks from seed to harvest, Amnesia Skunk Automatic will deliver around 300–350g/m² indoors and up to 200g/plant outdoors.
Amnesia Skunk Automatic showcases both THC and CBD in its cannabinoid profile, with around 17% and 3%, respectively. The result is a cerebral yet soothing high that inspires creativity and socialising, without taking things too far. Coupled with skunky, herbal, and earthy flavours and aromas, this strain is perfect for both smoking and vaping.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.