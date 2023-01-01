As the end product of combining Amnesia Haze and Skunk with some ruderalis genetics, Amnesia Skunk Automatic takes the finest parts of its heritage to deliver a fast, productive grow alongside rewarding flavorus and effects. Whether you're a newcomer or have some experience, you're in for a smooth ride with this strain. Reaching heights of 150cm, this strain is small enough to not take over your grow space, but large enough to deliver satisfying returns. Taking 11–12 weeks from seed to harvest, Amnesia Skunk Automatic will deliver around 300–350g/m² indoors and up to 200g/plant outdoors.



Amnesia Skunk Automatic showcases both THC and CBD in its cannabinoid profile, with around 17% and 3%, respectively. The result is a cerebral yet soothing high that inspires creativity and socialising, without taking things too far. Coupled with skunky, herbal, and earthy flavours and aromas, this strain is perfect for both smoking and vaping.

Show more