Apple Fritter is an indica-dominant strain that offers up some very potent and tasty buds. The result of crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, Apple Fritter boasts impressive genetics culminating in an easygoing yet highly productive plant. Whether indoors or outdoors, this strain will deliver. With a flowering period of 9–10 weeks, Apple Fritter takes its time, but doesn’t hang around too long. Come harvest, growers are rewarded with up to 400–450g/m² indoors and 500g/plant outdoors.



Apple Fritter buds typically contain approximately 25% THC, providing a strong relaxing buzz that makes for a great nightcap. With rich, sweet apple pastry-like flavours in tow, Apple Fritter is an all-rounder that manages to impress during growth and well beyond.

Show more