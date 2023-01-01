The result of combining Purple Kush with ruderalis genetics, Auto Purple CousKush is an autoflowering masterpiece that offers up fantastic colours, awesome aromas, and a high you won't forget in a hurry. This easy-to-manage strain won't cause any drama in your grow room or garden. Whether cultivated indoors or outdoors, it takes just 9–10 from germination to harvest respectable hauls of dank bud. Once ready to yield, growers will be treated to 250–300g/m² indoors and up to 50g/plant outdoors. Not bad for a plant that rarely exceeds a height of 90cm.



Once the buds have been collected, dried, and cured, Auto Purple CousKush will really show you what it's made of. Sweet and fruity flavours are your reward, and go down a treat in a water pipe, vaporizer, or paper. With some outstanding terpenes and cannabinoids present, the effects are unique and well-rounded. Auto Purple CousKush sits comfortably between euphoric and narcotic, resulting in a strain that's best enjoyed at the end of the day.

