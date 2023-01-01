About this product
Banana is a unique hybrid strain from Zamnesia Seeds whose lineage traces back to the Santa Cruz Mountains in California. A descendant of the almighty OG Kush, Banana boasts great potency, high yields, and a unique tropical fruit aroma. Her slight sativa dominance shines through in her height, lanky build, and desire to stretch. Meanwhile, her indica genetics shine through in the tight, swollen structure of her buds and great resin production. Zamnesia Seeds guarantees THC levels of 23–30% and a rich terpene profile that gives this strain a sweet, tropical aroma with big banana notes and hints of citrus and black pepper. Thanks to her balanced genetics, Banana produces an instant cerebral rush that'll leave you invigorated and happy, alongside a mild physical stone that'll relax your body from head to toe.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.