Biscotti Automatic from Zamnesia Seeds boasts outstanding genetics in the form of South Florida OG and Gelato mixed with ruderalis. The resulting strain is pleasing to the palate, evoking notes of sweet honey and vanilla with tinges of diesel and earth. Coupled with 17% THC and effects that take over the body and mind, Biscotti Automatic is perfect for solo sessions and enjoying with friends. The strain is also straightforward to grow. Appealing to all experience levels, it takes just 10 weeks from germination before Biscotti Automatic is ready to harvest. In this time, all that's needed is a little TLC and maintenance, and you'll have a bevy of buds to trim. Growers can expect to see a return of around 450–550g/m² indoors and up to 120g/plant outdoors.

