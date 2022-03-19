The result of combining Gelato and OG Kush with ruderalis, Black Orchid Automatic is a low-maintenance, high-reward cultivar. As an autoflowering indica specimen, Black Orchid Automatic stays pretty low to the ground, making it perfect for those with slightly smaller growing spaces. After just 9–10 weeks from germination, Black Orchid Automatic will reach its full potential and be ready to harvest. When cultivated in the best possible conditions, you can expect to savour a return of around 450–550g/m² indoors and up to 100g/plant outdoors. Boasting an array of terpenes, Black Orchid Automatic exhibits a rich and complex flavour profile. Regardless of the method of consumption, users are treated to notes of cheese and citrus with hints of butter and earth. Bearing a respectable THC level of around 15–17%, Black Orchid Automatic showcases full-body relaxation alongside an upbeat, giggly high.

