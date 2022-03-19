About this product
Black Orchid effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
