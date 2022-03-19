Black Orchid is the result of a potent pairing of Gelato and OG Kush. Offering robust and reliable genetics, this strain is well-suited to all kinds of growing environments and levels of expertise. As an indica-dominant specimen, Black Orchid typically stays fairly close to the ground and is easily manageable, maxing out at around 130cm indoors and 180cm outdoors. Just be sure to provide a little maintenance and upkeep along the way, and you simply can't go wrong with this strain. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, Black Orchid will be primed for harvest. Expect significant returns in the region of 600–650g/m² indoors and up to 700g/plant outdoors. Leaning into its rich heritage, Black Orchid showcases a bold aroma and flavour profile bearing notes of cheese and citrus. Although a distinctive combination, it's unforgettable and flavourful. With 22% THC in tow, Black Orchid's final trick is its effects. Users can expect deep relaxation and happy, mellow vibes.

