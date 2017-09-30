Blue Cheese F1 Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds

by Zamnesia
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

This autoflowering F1 version of Blue Cheese is a superb variety well worth the space in the grow room or on the shelf. It's part of the F1 hybrid line that revolutionised the cannabis market. Blue Cheese F1 Automatic offers stable, reliable genetics and classic cheese aromas and flavours enhanced by blueberries, diesel and cheese notes.

Easy to grow and highly rewarding, this strain is an excellent choice for the home grower. Plants remain short and discreet, reaching 60–90cm, which makes them manageable and suitable for any environment, be it indoors or out. The robust genetics of Blue Cheese F1 Automatic also offers great resistance to ailments which typically plague cannabis plants, such as pests and diseases. It's a speedy variety, too, with fat buds available within 10 weeks after the seeds have sprouted. Once the flowers are dry, you can expect to bag 500g/m² in indoor environments and 100–200g when you cultivate under the sun.

These flowers contain approximately 21% of THC and are a good social smoke with the ability to make users relaxed, happy, and in the mood for giggles and fun. Enjoyed alone, it will help unwind and mellow out.

About this strain

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

About this brand

Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
