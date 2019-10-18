The progeny of Blueberry and Haze, Blue Dream is a distinctive strain with a unique appearance and plenty of character. As a home growing project, Blue Dream is suited to growers with a couple of previous harvests under their belt. Though it may require more maintenance than some strains, Blue Dream is no diva. Typically, plants reach around 1.5m in height, but remain slender. It takes 9–10 weeks for Blue Dream to mature her top-shelf flowers—up to 300–350g/m² worth indoors.



As mentioned, Blue Dream's appearance is instantly eye-catching, but its aromas and flavours are also second to none. Mouth-watering sweet berries mix with a little citrus and spice to make Blue Dream one of the most sought-after strains going. Those looking for a high that showcases both euphoric and soothing sensations will find it with Blue Dream. Powered by 19% THC, this strain is more potent than it might seem.

