Blue Monster effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
6% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
