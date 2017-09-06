About this product
About this strain
Blue Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
305 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!