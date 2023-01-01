About this product
Deriving from a combination of Power Plant and Santa Maria, Bubblegum is one sweet treat. This sativa-dominant hybrid flourishes indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses, though it can reach heights of up to 2m. Those looking to limit her height can use topping and training to keep things under control. Taking 8–9 weeks to flower, growers can expect a return of around 450–500g/m² indoors and up to 400–450g/plant outside.
As the name suggests, Bubblegum delivers massive sweet flavours that are perfect for smoking, vaping, and creating delicious edibles and concentrates. If sweet aromas and flavours are high on your list of requirements, Bubblegum will certainly fit the bill. Powered by an array of high-quality terpenes and 19% THC, this strain strikes a balance between euphoria and relaxation that makes her ideal for solo sessions and sharing with some of your closest friends.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.