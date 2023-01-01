Deriving from a combination of Power Plant and Santa Maria, Bubblegum is one sweet treat. This sativa-dominant hybrid flourishes indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses, though it can reach heights of up to 2m. Those looking to limit her height can use topping and training to keep things under control. Taking 8–9 weeks to flower, growers can expect a return of around 450–500g/m² indoors and up to 400–450g/plant outside.



As the name suggests, Bubblegum delivers massive sweet flavours that are perfect for smoking, vaping, and creating delicious edibles and concentrates. If sweet aromas and flavours are high on your list of requirements, Bubblegum will certainly fit the bill. Powered by an array of high-quality terpenes and 19% THC, this strain strikes a balance between euphoria and relaxation that makes her ideal for solo sessions and sharing with some of your closest friends.

