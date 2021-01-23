Candy Rain Automatic from Zamnesia is a massively flavourful autoflowering cultivar. Growers can expect an easygoing and accessible ride, as this specimen takes just 10–11 weeks from germination to harvest. All that's required is a little maintenance and upkeep, and Candy Rain Auto will deliver an abundance of high-quality flowers. However, this isn't down to chance; these finely tuned genetics are the result of crossing London Pound Cake with Gelato and just a little ruderalis to unlock that autoflowering magic. Once ready to yield, growers will be met with a return of up to 450–500g/m² indoors and around 50–100g/plant outdoors—sizeable yields for a plant that reaches just 110cm in height. In terms of flavour, Candy Rain Automatic is true to its name, so allow a deluge of sweet-tasting fruits and citrus to wash over you. With 12–15% THC, users open themselves up to an uplifting and euphoric high that takes hold after just a couple of tokes.

