Candy Rain effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
3% of people say it helps with headache
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
