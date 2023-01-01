As the result of combining Sweet Caramel with ruderalis, Caramel Automatic is a sweet growing project that is easy to manage and rewards with large yields for an auto. As an indica specimen, these plants stay pretty low to the ground and rarely exceed heights of 1m. All it takes is 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest for Caramel Automatic to reach its full potential. Once ready, you can expect a return of around 400–450g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outdoors.



There are no prizes for guessing what Caramel Automatic's flavour profile is, but we'll break it down for you anyway. Those anticipating a super sweet treat will have their expectations met and exceeded. From start to finish, Caramel Automatic provides a sugary and earthy hit that is equally enjoyable whether vaped or smoked. With 14% THC in tow, Caramel Automatic might not be the most potent strain going, but offers up a soothing and uplifting high that is not to be missed.

Show more