As the result of combining Sweet Caramel with ruderalis, Caramel Automatic is a sweet growing project that is easy to manage and rewards with large yields for an auto. As an indica specimen, these plants stay pretty low to the ground and rarely exceed heights of 1m. All it takes is 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest for Caramel Automatic to reach its full potential. Once ready, you can expect a return of around 400–450g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outdoors.
There are no prizes for guessing what Caramel Automatic's flavour profile is, but we'll break it down for you anyway. Those anticipating a super sweet treat will have their expectations met and exceeded. From start to finish, Caramel Automatic provides a sugary and earthy hit that is equally enjoyable whether vaped or smoked. With 14% THC in tow, Caramel Automatic might not be the most potent strain going, but offers up a soothing and uplifting high that is not to be missed.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.