Cash Express takes the rich genetics of Power Bud and Skunk and delivers a 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid experience that's bound to appeal to all fans of unique cannabis strains. Starting in the growing op, Cash Express is ideal for indoor, outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. A robust and resilient strain, it will perform well in a wide variety of environments. It's easy to manage, even for the most novice of growers. Taking just 7-8 weeks of flowering, growers can expect a return in the region of 500-550g/m² indoors and around 400-450g/plant outside.



Leaning hard towards its skunk roots, Cash Express provides a rich flavour that showcases moments of sweetness and sour citrus, making for a strain that's ideal for smoking or vaping. In terms of effects, users can expect a strong stone. While Cash Express doesn't have the highest levels of THC, reaching around 18% on average, the high-quality terpenes here allow for a long-lasting, positive and uplifting high that's ideal for solo sessions as well as sharing with friends.

