Cash Express takes the rich genetics of Power Bud and Skunk and delivers a 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid experience that's bound to appeal to all fans of unique cannabis strains. Starting in the growing op, Cash Express is ideal for indoor, outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. A robust and resilient strain, it will perform well in a wide variety of environments. It's easy to manage, even for the most novice of growers. Taking just 7-8 weeks of flowering, growers can expect a return in the region of 500-550g/m² indoors and around 400-450g/plant outside.
Leaning hard towards its skunk roots, Cash Express provides a rich flavour that showcases moments of sweetness and sour citrus, making for a strain that's ideal for smoking or vaping. In terms of effects, users can expect a strong stone. While Cash Express doesn't have the highest levels of THC, reaching around 18% on average, the high-quality terpenes here allow for a long-lasting, positive and uplifting high that's ideal for solo sessions as well as sharing with friends.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.