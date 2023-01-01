About this product
As one of the first auto strains with less than 1% THC, CBD Fix Automatic is the ideal way for users to experience the potential benefits of CBD. As an autoflowering strain, CBD Fix Automatic is easy to care for and can be cultivated indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse. Taking just 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, this strain gets to work quickly and develops efficiently. Indoors, yields will be in the region of 300–350g/m², with between 100–150g/plant outdoors.
Teeming with around 20% CBD, the effects of CBD Fix Automatic aren't psychoactive or narcotic, but instead provide a feeling of serenity that works a little more “behind the scenes” than a THC-laden strain. In terms of flavour and aroma, CBD Fix Automatic exudes herbal and pine-like notes bolstered with a bit of lemon to give it some zing.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.