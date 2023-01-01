As one of the first auto strains with less than 1% THC, CBD Fix Automatic is the ideal way for users to experience the potential benefits of CBD. As an autoflowering strain, CBD Fix Automatic is easy to care for and can be cultivated indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse. Taking just 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, this strain gets to work quickly and develops efficiently. Indoors, yields will be in the region of 300–350g/m², with between 100–150g/plant outdoors.



Teeming with around 20% CBD, the effects of CBD Fix Automatic aren't psychoactive or narcotic, but instead provide a feeling of serenity that works a little more “behind the scenes” than a THC-laden strain. In terms of flavour and aroma, CBD Fix Automatic exudes herbal and pine-like notes bolstered with a bit of lemon to give it some zing.

Show more