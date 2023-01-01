About this product
As a dedicated CBD strain, CBD Fix is ideal for those looking to sample all the potential benefits of cannabidiol. This strain is easy to cultivate, though it has a longer-than-average flowering phase of 10–11 weeks. That said, as it grows to a maximum height of 190cm and churns out impressive yields indoors and out, the slightly longer wait is well worth it. Once ready to yield, CBD Fix is capable of providing around 500–550g/m² indoors and up to 700–750g/plant outdoors.
While the buds don't provide a psychoactive effect, with THC levels sitting below 1%, the benefits of CBD can be fully enjoyed, thanks to an average cannabidiol content of 7%. Perfect for both smoking and vaping, CBD Fix offers citrusy and herbal flavours and aromas that always go down a treat.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.