As a dedicated CBD strain, CBD Fix is ideal for those looking to sample all the potential benefits of cannabidiol. This strain is easy to cultivate, though it has a longer-than-average flowering phase of 10–11 weeks. That said, as it grows to a maximum height of 190cm and churns out impressive yields indoors and out, the slightly longer wait is well worth it. Once ready to yield, CBD Fix is capable of providing around 500–550g/m² indoors and up to 700–750g/plant outdoors.



While the buds don't provide a psychoactive effect, with THC levels sitting below 1%, the benefits of CBD can be fully enjoyed, thanks to an average cannabidiol content of 7%. Perfect for both smoking and vaping, CBD Fix offers citrusy and herbal flavours and aromas that always go down a treat.

Show more