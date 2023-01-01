About this product
Choco Haze is part of Zamnesia's epic Haze line. By taking a full-bodied sativa—Chocolate Thai—and crossing it with the rare Cannalope Haze, the team at Zamnesia created something truly special. This strain combines that classic earthy, spicy Haze aroma with decadent chocolate overtones. While her effects hit very quickly, they are surprisingly tranquil—expect a smooth, cerebral euphoria that's great for when you want to settle down and read, watch a movie, get creative, or focus on work. True to her lineage, Choco Haze can grow very tall, and her height may prove difficult for beginners to handle. Her flowering time, on the other hand, lasts just 8–9 weeks, at the end of which she delivers impressive harvests of 400–600g/m² indoors.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.