Critical Cheese Automatic is certainly not for the faint of heart, but don't let that dissuade you. There are plenty of things to love about this aromatic monster of strain. As an autoflowering cultivar, Critical Cheese Automatic makes for an easygoing growing project. Reaching heights of just 100cm, it's effortless to tame. All it takes is 9–10 weeks for this strain to move from seed to harvest. Once ready, expect yields in the region of 450–500g/m² indoors and around 150g/plant outdoors—a pretty sizeable return for a plant of this stature.



Throughout Critical Cheese Automatic's flowering stage, you'll be met with a skunky aroma that hints at what you can expect once it comes time to smoke her. Indeed, skunky and spicy notes come to the fore upon lighting up these buds. When it comes to effects, Critical Cheese Automatic offers a knockout high that is full of energetic and uplifting moments, and might just get the mouth watering for some snacks.

Show more