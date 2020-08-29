About this product
About this strain
Critical effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
14% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
