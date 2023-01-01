About this product
Diesel Automatic is the autoflowering version of the highly popular original strain. Taking just 8–9 weeks from start to finish, it certainly doesn't hang around when it comes to delivering the good stuff. Standing at just 70–110cm, this compact cultivar is ideal for all types of growing spaces. Diesel Automatic has the potential to deliver yields of around 300–350g/m² indoors and about 100–150g/plant outside. All that's needed is a little upkeep throughout, and it'll perform flawlessly.
Once those buds have been collected and cured, it's time to see what Diesel Automatic has to offer smokers and vape enthusiasts. Diesel-like aromas and flavours are the name of the game with this strain, with a little citrus thrown in for good measure. With 15% THC in tow, users can expect soothing sensations that will no doubt be welcome after a long day of work or studying.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.