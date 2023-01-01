Diesel Automatic is the autoflowering version of the highly popular original strain. Taking just 8–9 weeks from start to finish, it certainly doesn't hang around when it comes to delivering the good stuff. Standing at just 70–110cm, this compact cultivar is ideal for all types of growing spaces. Diesel Automatic has the potential to deliver yields of around 300–350g/m² indoors and about 100–150g/plant outside. All that's needed is a little upkeep throughout, and it'll perform flawlessly.



Once those buds have been collected and cured, it's time to see what Diesel Automatic has to offer smokers and vape enthusiasts. Diesel-like aromas and flavours are the name of the game with this strain, with a little citrus thrown in for good measure. With 15% THC in tow, users can expect soothing sensations that will no doubt be welcome after a long day of work or studying.

