About this product
There are many schools of thought when it comes to growing cannabis. However, one fact remains true; a good container will always serve you well. The Geotextile Fabric Pot by Zamnesia makes the perfect vessel for your plants, providing the ideal environment for them to flourish.
The fabric allows for optimal aeration of the substrate, while keeping it moist and hydrated, and helps to significantly reduce the threat of various root-borne pathogens. Zamnesia Geotextile Fabric Pots are available in both 11-litre and 15-litre configurations. Once you've finished harvesting your plants, simply wash your Geotextile Fabric Pots, and you'll be ready to house more high-performing plants.
The fabric allows for optimal aeration of the substrate, while keeping it moist and hydrated, and helps to significantly reduce the threat of various root-borne pathogens. Zamnesia Geotextile Fabric Pots are available in both 11-litre and 15-litre configurations. Once you've finished harvesting your plants, simply wash your Geotextile Fabric Pots, and you'll be ready to house more high-performing plants.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.