About this product
Zamnesia's Giant White Haze is an epic cross of two Dutch cannabis classics: Haze and White Widow. The resulting strain boasts a perfectly balanced high that combines the uplifting, social, and creative stimulus of Haze with the warm, physical stone of White Widow. She makes for an incredibly smooth smoke with a bold Haze aroma, earthy undertones, and fresh hints of pine, all at once. In the grow room or garden, Giant White Haze stays true to her name; she can grow to ginormous sizes, reaching up to 2m indoors and 3m outdoors! Thanks to her White Widow genetics, Giant White Haze has a 9–10-week flowering time, which is respectably short for a Haze strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.