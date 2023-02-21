Girl Scout Cookies derives from some amazing American genetics in the form of Durban Poison and OG Kush. This indica-dominant specimen is a high-yielding performer perfect for indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse cultivation. Girl Scout Cookies reaches heights of 110–190cm, but is easy to manage, even for the most novice of growers. After a period of 8–9 weeks of bloom, this strain will be ready to yield. Growers can expect returns in the region of 450–500g/m² indoors and around 450–500g/plant outdoors.



Girl Scout Cookies' flavour and aroma exhibits moments of rich sweetness and earthiness, making for a satisfying and smooth hit. Coupled with uplifting and soothing effects, Girl Scout Cookies is one to enjoy with friends or as an indulgent solo session.

