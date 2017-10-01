Skunk #1 and Afghani come together smoothly in this cracking F1 autoflowering hybrid, blending high yields with ease of growth. Green Crack F1 Automatic produces uniform plants and dense, resinous flowers that are full of flavour. The terpene profile brings great cannabis classics to mind, with a mix of skunk, spices and pepper, undercut by earthy notes. At 21% THC, effects are pronounced and can make users feel sociable, energised and happy.



Highly versatile, there's no set-up that won't suit Green Crack F1 Automatic and its stable genetics. This makes the variety an excellent choice for any grower, particularly those who wish to remain under the radar. Plants can easily be concealed in outdoor locations as the reach 60–90cm, but their compact size works well for small grow tents or other indoor spaces. After 11 weeks from seed, yields can amount to 450–550g/m² indoors and 50–200g outside, depending on the environmental conditions.

