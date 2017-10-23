Hindu Kush by Zamnesia Seeds

by Zamnesia
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Hindu Kush from Zamnesia Seeds is a high-performing landrace strain originating from the namesake mountain range stretching between Pakistan and Afghanistan. As the backbone of many modern strains, Hindu Kush also stands on its own with complex flavours and deeply soothing effects. Reaching heights of around 150cm, Hindu Kush can slot into most grow-ops without hassle. The plants take just 8–9 weeks to flower, quickly maturing an abundance of dense, aromatic nugs. When grown in the best possible conditions, growers can expect to see indoor plants produce 400–450g/m², while outdoor specimens can yield up to 350–400g/plant—a sizeable return for a strain that doesn't require much maintenance or upkeep to perform. Hindu Kush's flavours are subtle and sweet, complete with moments of earthiness, fruit, and sandalwood. With 20% THC, this strain delivers a relaxed and upbeat high that settles the body into a state of deep, blissful relaxation.

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zamnesia
Zamnesia
Shop products
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.