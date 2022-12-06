As the end product of combining Gelato, Sunset Sherbet, and Cannabis ruderalis, Jealousy Automatic is a different kind of green-eyed monster. As an indica-dominant autoflowering cultivar, Jealousy Automatic is low-maintenance and quick to finish. Maxing out at heights of around 120cm indoors and 150cm outdoors, it's a highly manageable strain suited to all levels of expertise. After just 9–10 weeks from germination, Jealousy Automatic will be ready to yield. When grown in the best possible conditions, this plant is primed to deliver around 450–500g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outdoors. Jealousy Automatic has a complex flavour profile that's predominantly peppery but accented with fruity plums and earthiness. Boasting THC levels around the 15–17% mark, Jealousy Automatic showcases a high that is equal parts euphoric and soothing.

Show more