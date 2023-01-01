About this product
Otherwise known as the “flower from the Hindu Kush”, Kalini Asia is an eye-catching indica-dominant strain that is bound to brighten up any growing area. The result of crossing Black Domina with Purple Kush, this strain boasts dynamic purple colours, great flavours, aromas, and potency to match. With a flowering period of just 7–8 weeks, Kalini Asia doesn't take long to deliver the good stuff.
Containing a host of finely tuned terpenes, this strain provides an exceptional smoke or vape experience. Users can anticipate a smooth Kush-like taste with a little lemon twist, perfect for any time of day. In terms of effects, Kalini Asia offers up a physical stone accompanied by moments of bliss. With an average of 22% THC bolstering the high, this is one potent strain.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.