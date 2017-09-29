Jamaica has become an iconic country in the world of weed. Not only did the island nation give rise to Rastafari and reggae, but it served as the geographical origin and launchpad of Lamb’s Bread, a pure sativa landrace now known across the world for its revitalising psychoactive effect. Zamnesia Seeds is one of the current custodians of this variety, often called Bob Marley’s favourite strain.



Lamb’s Bread produces compact colas covered in trichomes. These buds feature a THC content of 18% alongside high levels of the terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. It only takes a couple of hits to feel this phytochemical profile exert its energising and cerebral effects.



Naturally, this 100% sativa strain of tropical origin likes things hot and relatively humid. Outdoor plants do well in sunny positions with frequent watering. Feed them well, and they’ll grow to 200cm and produce up to 400g/plant come mid-October. Indoors, Lamb’s Bread will grow to 150cm and churn out 250–400g/m² after a blooming period of 9–10 weeks.

