As the autoflowering variant of the extremely tasty Lava Cake, this strain retains everything that makes the original so great, and adds some unique flair of its own. Taking 10–11 weeks to go from seed to harvest, Lava Cake Automatic is an extremely manageable cultivar, reaching heights of just 60cm indoors. Still, it manages to produce up to 450–500g/m² of thick, dense buds indoors, and 80–120g/plant outdoors.



Boasting the same flavour notes of sweet baked goods with a hint of berries and grapes as the original version, Lava Cake Automatic is a no-brainer for any smoker or vape enthusiast. Combined with a 23% THC content and a rich array of terpenes, users can gear up for a narcotic physical stone that straddles the uplifting and the couch-locking.

