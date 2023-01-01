About this product
A cross between Lemon Skunk and Amnesia Haze, Lemon Power Haze is a sativa-dominant strain that provides large yields of potent, citrus-Skunk buds. Thriving both indoors and outdoors, Lemon Power Haze moves through the flowering phase in around 8–9 weeks, delivering a speedy harvest that doesn’t compromise on quality. Indoor growers can rake in up to 400–450g/m², while 450–500g/plant is possible outdoors.
Boasting a rich terpene profile, Lemon Power Haze exhibits a tangy citrus taste with a little Skunk thrown in, creating a moreish blend. With 20% THC, the strain induces an inspiring cerebral high that will get the creative juices flowing in no time.
Boasting a rich terpene profile, Lemon Power Haze exhibits a tangy citrus taste with a little Skunk thrown in, creating a moreish blend. With 20% THC, the strain induces an inspiring cerebral high that will get the creative juices flowing in no time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.