MAC 1 Automatic is a triple threat thanks to high-quality genetics from Alien Cookies, Miracle 15 and Cannabis ruderalis. This 50/50 sativa/indica autoflowering hybrid delivers a low-maintenance growing experience that results in some top-shelf buds in just 10–11 weeks from germination to harvest. Reaching heights of around 110cm inside and outdoors, MAC 1 Automatic is easy to manage. When grown in ideal conditions, this plant can yield up to 550g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outdoors. MAC 1 Automatic produces flowers that carry strong citrus, fruit, and creamy vanilla aromas and flavours. With THC levels sitting around the 20% mark, MAC 1 Automatic showcases effects that are initially uplifting and cerebral but make way for some physically relaxing sensations that are ideal for daytime and nighttime use, whether solo or in company.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
