As the result of pairing Alien Cookies with Miracle 15, MAC 1 is a 50/50 sativa/indica feminized photoperiod hybrid that makes for an easygoing and versatile growing experience for even the most novice of cultivators.
MAC 1 hits the dizzying heights of around 160cm indoors and 180cm outdoors, but is entirely manageable throughout its 9–10 weeks of flowering. However, those looking to keep things under control can opt for various training methods that MAC 1 will respond well to. Once ready to yield her buds, growers can expect a return of up to 550g/m² inside and around 400g/plant outside when grown in the best possible conditions. MAC 1 has a flavour profile that leans heavily on fruitiness, diesel and creamy vanilla. With THC levels around the 24% mark, MAC 1 is a potent strain that offers uplifting, euphoric moments that are bolstered with just a little physical relaxation.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
