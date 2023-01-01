About this product
Zamnesia's Monster Bud Kush is a landrace Kush variety boasting all the flavour, potency, and grow traits that have made Kush strains so popular. While Zamnesia won't give away her exact origins, Monster Bud Kush derives in part from an Afghan landrace. Her aroma is strong and full-bodied, with pronounced earthy notes and hints of pine and incense. Meanwhile, her effects are very physical and best enjoyed at the end of a long day when you can kick up your feet and unwind. In the grow room or garden, Monster Bud Kush stays nice and compact, shrugs off colder climates and pests, and delivers great yields after just 7–8 weeks in bloom.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.